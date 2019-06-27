A new, temporary exhibition at Studio Bell celebrates Canada’s contributions to country music.

Arriving days before the 2019 Calgary Stampede kicks off and ahead of the Canadian Country Music Association Awards this fall, the exhibition title Homegrown Country showcases come of Canada’s best talents and pioneers of country music.

“Canada has an incredible legacy of country music,” said National Music Centre president and CEO Andrew Mosker, in a release.

“We are proud to share this legacy with guests to Studio Bell as Calgary welcomes country fans from far and wide during the Calgary Stampede this summer and Country Music Week in the fall.”

Opening Friday, the exhibition features artifacts from the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame collection as well as a tribute to Country Music News, a publication that ran for more than 30 years.

“Highlights include Hank Snow’s “Nudie Suit,” Wilf Carter’s cowboy boots and saddle, and other fun performance outfits from Shania Twain, Lucille Starr, k.d. lang, and Gordie Tapp,” reads a release.

“The exhibit will also feature a selection of instruments from artists like Paul Brandt, Dick Damron, and Colleen Peterson.”

Visitors will also be able to learn about the history of Canada country music scene from inside an immersive barn dance, featuring a full-sized barn and video performances from Calgary musicians The Polyjesters and Terra Hazelton.

Guests can also craft their own country song and decorate an outfit for the stage.

The exhibition will be available with paid admission to Studio until Jan. 6, 2020.