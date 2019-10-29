LETHBRIDGE – Once homeless and an alcoholic, a Lethbridge man is now giving back to his community by helping others who are experiencing similar problems.

“Nine years ago I had a bag and a box. I had nothing. I had zero in life. The only thing I had in life was my addiction,” said Richard Ladouceur.

“I had no place to go so sleeping outside was very cold and I found out I did a little bit of damage to my body.”

After a transition period, Ladouceur now lives in an apartment with his two cats.

To show his gratitude for the help he's received, he joined Alberta Addicts Who Educate and Advocate Responsibility (AAWEAR), which offers peer mentoring to people with addiction and also hands out supplies to the local homeless population.

After experiencing homelessness for himself, Ladouceur sympathizes with the people he helps.

“It's very sad to see those people, what they do to themselves as individuals,” he said.

He isn’t afraid to give them some tough advice though.

“Try to get help, try to move forward and get off the streets because you don't want to die on the streets. I almost died on the streets and it's not a very good way to die.”

AAWEAR meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at ARCHES and welcomes anyone dealing with addiction or living in sobriety.