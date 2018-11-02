Members of the High River RCMP detachment are asking the public for information after three people broke into a home on a rural property east of Okotoks and attacked the homeowner after they were confronted.

RCMP officials say a man and two women forcibly entered a property near the intersection of 338 Avenue (Township Rd 210) and 160 Street East (Range Road 281) at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner awoke to the sound of the intruders and attempted to chase the three out of the residence. One of the suspects discharged a bear spray canister at the resident.

RCMP have not divulged what, if anything, was stolen from the home.

The victim informed police that the male suspect, believed to be in his early 50s, had been seen in the area in the weeks prior to the break-in and was believed to be casing the property.

The male suspect is described a man approximately 175 cm (5’9”) tall, with an average build who is believed to be between the ages of 50 and 55.

The two female suspects are believed to be in their early 20s and both were approximately 168 cm (5’6”) tall with thin builds. One of the women had shoulder length, red dyed hair.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357. RCMP officials encourage anyone who encounters suspicious activity to notify police.