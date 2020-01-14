CALGARY -- The fire department responded to a fire at a home in northwest Calgary Tuesday morning and say two people who lived there managed to get out safely.

Officials say they were called to the scene of a home in the 100 block of Bermondsey Way N.W. at about 11 a.m.

The fire, which is believed to have started in the basement, was quickly brought under control.

The two people who live there managed to get out safely and are expected to be out of the home for a while because of the damage inside.

Officials say the fire caused damage to the main floor of the home, so there are some structural concerns.

There is no word on a cause at this time.