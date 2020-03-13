CALGARY -- Sometimes there’s a silver lining - or at least a tasty lunch - to a pandemic.

That’s how the folks at Homes by Avi viewed it when faced with cancellation of an event they had planned for 250 this weekend in the community of Livingston.

They’d already hired Arepa Boss food truck to provide lunch for everyone, so when the time came to cancel the event, instead of cancelling the lunches, they donated them to the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

And we're not talking any old lunch, either. Arepa Boss serves gluten-free Venezuelan food, including a BBQ platter featuring a smoked quarter chicken, BBQ smoked pork sausage, deep fried yuca, grilled queso duro cheese, and deep fried arepitas topped with vinaigrette, guasacaca, and mayo garlic sauce.

Now, instead of 250 wasted lunches, Homes by Avi found a way to give back. They also found a way to give some business to one of the city’s small business owners -- and also to issue a challenge of sorts to other companies who may be dealing with cancellations themselves.

“There’s so many cancellations, of so many events,” said Doug Beach, who’s the firm's VP of Housing Alberta.

“Maybe there are opportunities for companies to help out other agencies, and to give some business to local small business owners.,” he added.

“We just thought it was a good opportunity to support the food trucks and the community.”