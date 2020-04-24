COCHRANE, ALTA. -- Police in a community west of Calgary say a large fire has broken out Friday afternoon that is threatening several homes.

Cochrane RCMP say the fire is burning in the Mountain View Estates area. A number of homes were evacuated as a result.

(Photo: @gonewildkennels)

Officials are asking members of the public to stay clear of the area so crews can work on putting out the fire.

Because the fire is spreading so quickly, helicopters have been brought in to drop water on the flames to control them.

RCMP tell CTV News the fire may have started at an abandoned home in the area, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Fire crews are making good progress on fighting the blaze, but it has not been put out yet.

No homes have been damaged and there are no injuries.

This is a developing story and we will have more details...