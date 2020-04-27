CALGARY -- An early morning fire at a seniors' facility in a southwest neighbourhood sent an elderly man to hospital and both the homicide unit and arson unit are investigating the blaze.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., firefighters were called to Wentworth Manor in the 5700 block 14th Avenue S.W. following reports of a fire.

The fire was extinguished and an elderly man man was transported by ambulance to hospital in life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

More than 200 people reside at the three-storey retirement and supportive living dementia care facility in the community of Christie Park that is owned and operated by The Brenda Strafford Foundation.

Mike Conroy, president and CEO of The Brenda Strafford Foundation, says staff were alerted to the fire by an alarm but the considerable amount of smoke prevented them from entering the room. The resident was evacuated from the room by CFD members.

"We know this will come as difficult news for our residents, families, staff and community at an already challenging time," said Conroy in a statement. "The Brenda Strafford Foundation and Wentworth Manor remains focused on providing the best possible care and services to all of our residents and families."

Conroy says an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the fire is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the Wentworth Manor fire is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.