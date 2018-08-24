**Correction: The original version of the story indicated Smith was found dead in his Calgary apartment. Smith is a resident of Piikani Nation and he was not a tenant of the apartment where his body was discovered**

The Calgary Police Service is reviewing its investigation into the recent death of 47-year-old Darrell Smith as his family continues to question the injuries they found on his body.

Smith, who is from the Piikani Nation, was found dead in a Beltline apartment in the 1400 block of 11 Street Southwest on August 12, 2018. An autopsy attributed his death to an overdose.

Darrell’s niece Simone Smith was the last member of the family to see Darrell alive. Simone had gone to Calgary with her uncle for some back to school shopping for her daughter at a mall. After having something to eat, the uncle and niece went their separate ways but plans were in place for Darrell to bring Simone back to the Piikani Nation in southern Alberta.

After Simone and other family members were unsuccessful in their attempts to contact Darrell, she was forced to return home by bus.

Soon after, a cousin learned of an overdose death in Calgary and the family began making inquiries into the identity of the deceased. The family was told the overdose victim was not their relative as the body had been identified as a 38-year-old man named Darrell English. Family members say a comparison of faces revealed that the body had been incorrectly identified and was their Darrell. “It seems like they had no effort in finding out his true identity,” said Ben Smith, Darrell's brother.

Smith’s loved ones had their first opportunity to view the remains after it was delivered to a funeral home in Pincher Creek. “Seeing his body, the shape it was in, it was terrible,” recounted Ben.

Ben says Darrell had an indent and bruise on his forehead, his front teeth were broken, and there was significant bruising to his arms and torso including a mark that looked like a boot print. “He had a bruise from the shoulder blade all the way to his collarbone.”

Marvin Smith says his brother had suffered more than 20 slash marks to his chest and his clothes were torn and appeared blood-stained.

Darrell’s brothers believe the authorities have not put enough effort into finding out what happened and are frustrated with the lack of progress.

“Nothing makes sense,” said Ben of his frustrations. “It’s almost anger. You want to do something yourself but, at the same time, you can’t. You’re stuck.”

“I just want clear cut answers on what happened with Darrell.”

Officials with the Calgary Police Service issued the following statement on Friday regarding Darrell Smith’s death.

“There is nothing to indicate that his death was suspicious, however, a homicide unit detective has been assigned to review all information associated with the file.”

Family members have sent Darrell’s shirt and photographs of his injuries to the Calgary Police Service to assist the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner would not comment on the findings but confirms that the office, RCMP and the Calgary Police Service have reached out to Darrell Smith’s family on several occasions in an attempt to answer questions and alleviate any concerns.

With files from CTV’s Terry Vogt