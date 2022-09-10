Honens Festival to feature Saturday afternoon concert in Central Memorial Park

Central Memorial Park will be transformed into an open-air concert hall Saturday afternoon.

That's where the Honens Festival will take place at 2 p.m., on the lawn behind the library.

The free concert will feature performances by Honens artistic director Jon Kimura Parker, the Bergmann Duo, and cellist Arnold Choi.

The program includes selections from Porgy and Bess, Robert Schumann's Adagio and Allegro, and selections from Chopin, the Wizard of Oz and the Carnival of Animals by Camille Saint-Seans.

The kid-friendly event will also have face-painting and food trucks.

Sunday afternoon, there will be a free 2 p.m. open-air concert in High River, at George Lane Memorial Park.

Honens is thrilled to be bringing music to George Lane Memorial Park on 11 September in High River. We will be performing Carnival of the Animals and other great music for free, see you there! pic.twitter.com/2H7fv9Ksn6 — Honens (@honens) September 8, 2022

It all sets the stage for the Honens International Piano Competition, which kicks off Oct. 20 in the more traditional setting of the Bella Concert Hall at the Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts at Mount Royal University.