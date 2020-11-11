LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Across Canada many Remembrance Day ceremonies were televised or moved online this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Lethbridge, about 100 people, including a handful of veterans, gathered at the Cenotaph near city hall, to take part in a service that was live streamed to the community.

“I’m surprised at the number of people that came out on a day like this,” said 99-year-old Pete Lewko, a veteran who served as a clerk with the Canadian Army field headquarters in Germany during the Second World War. “It just shows that they got respect for the people that did serve, and I think they deserve that.”

Missing were the large crowds and colourful processions that have been part of the traditional indoor Remembrance Day ceremony at Exhibition Park over the years.

Daniel Gosselin, a member of the poppy committee at the General Stewart Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, said although the service was different this year, all the important aspects were included.

“I found a condensed ceremony like today was really poignant,” said Gosselin.

Gosselin, who comes from a military family, said he has attended Remembrance Day ceremonies since he was a child. He went on to serve 36-years in the Canadian Armed Forces, with both the Canadian Airborne Regiment and with the Corps of Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

“It’s not about what happens up front. I think to me the important part is the act of remembrance.”

Benefits of democracy

Wayne King, a veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force, who now serves as the Branch Service Officer for the Lethbridge Legion, said it is important to remember all those who served to preserve our way of life, and the benefits we have under a democracy.

“If we forget, then somewhere down the line, unfortunately, we will have to repeat those lessons.”

This year, due to COVID-19, the wreaths were placed ahead of time.

Bereaved mothers

Sandy Scheldrup paid respects on behalf of bereaved mothers. Scheldrup’s father, Major Clany Scheldrup, was a pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force during the cold war.

He died in the line of duty in June of 1985, when his Tutor jet crashed while practicing a “touch and go” landing and takeoff manoeuver during a night flight.

Major Scheldrup and his co-pilot, Cpt. Rick Wilson managed to eject from the training jet, but Scheldrup was killed when he struck the runway.

“I’m beyond humbled and beyond gracious and grateful, that today we continue to remember people that have died for our country,” said his daughter.

She added, “It’s so important we keep that message going. We are strong and free, because of the brave.”

Major Scheldrup served with the RCAF for 26 years, and Sandy said he was proud to represent Canada during his travels around the world.

When the family received her fathers personal belongings following the plane crash they discovered four pictures in his wallet; the school pictures of his three children, and a picture of the Queen.

“He was so loyal to Canada,” added Scheldrup. “He went down doing what he loved, what he believed in and who he fought for, which was all of us.”

The community was invited to watch the service online.

Legion Chaplain Rev. Dr. Wayne Driver encouraged residents to take a moment to remember those who answered the call, to bring peace and freedom to Canada.

“It was the veteran who answered the country's call, for their children and ours, for their children’s children and ours, and for generations to come.”

Reverend Driver said it's now our honour, privilege and responsibility to remember them, lest we forget and take our freedoms for granted.