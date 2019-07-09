Massive horses are stepping in tune to classical music for the 20th year at the Calgary Stampede.

It has become one of the most popular agriculture shows at the Stampede since the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Heavy Horse Show teamed up two decades ago, often packing the Nutrien Western Events Centre.

“We’d seen other little pieces of it at other shows but to do it on this scale is exclusive in North America,” said heavy horse show chairman Brian Coleman.

The heavy horse show runs over seven days of Stampede but the highlight is the World Champion Six-Horse Hitch Class on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.