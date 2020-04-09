CALGARY -- For many families experiencing poverty in Calgary, it can be a struggle to make sure there's enough food in the fridge, a task that becomes doubly difficult during a pandemic.

So staff and volunteers with Hope Mission Hub are packing food hampers and delivering them to the families they're connected to.

Up to 20 hampers are now being delivered weekly.

“We know our families basically are at home with empty cupboards most of the time so in this time of crisis it's been tough for them to get their cupboards stocked," said Kelly Row, community engagement lead at Hope Mission

"So we are helping them with food support."

And the recipients have been appreciative, said Row.

“We have reached out and they have had nothing, so to bring that food hamper, there have been some tears in their eyes and they are quite moved."

Hope Mission Hub also offers care packages and Easter packages so clients will have activities over the long weekend.