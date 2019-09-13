Hope Mission hosted a welcome back barbecue at their Forest Lawn facility Friday afternoon, serving hundreds of meals and handing out free backpacks to students and families in need.

Attendees werre invited to take a tour of the Hope Mission hub and given information on the programs and services available.

Hope Mission Calgary community engagement lead Kelly Row explained that Friday's free barbeque was the first event of the fall that they’re using to remind community members that Hope Mission is there to offer support to those in need.

“Our call is to help out low income kids, youth and families, whether it’s (with) meals, clothing, school supplies or after school support," Row said.

"We know a lot of our kids go back to school (every September) with nothing.”

Hope Mission, a Christian not-for-profit social care agency has been caring for men, women, and children experiencing poverty across Alberta since 1929. In Calgary, Hope Mission offers aid through meal programs, as well as kids and youth programs at the Hub Center in Forest Lawn, outreach into community schools, and through various programs at Camp Hope.

Kurbel a fourteen-year-old has been coming to Hope Mission for more than six years now. He said he and his friends like to hang out there.

“We play basketball sometimes, we eat, and then at the end we learn about God," he said.

To discover more about Hope Mission and the community work they do, visitwww.hopemisson.com