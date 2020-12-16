CALGARY -- Hundreds of families in need in the city of Calgary will be receiving support to make their Christmas dinner happen this year.

Hope Mission, a not-for-profit organization that helps impoverished men, women and children in Calgary, will be delivering over 300 turkey dinner meals to families in need this holiday season.

Every year, the organization holds an in-person Christmas dinner but this year it looks a little bit different with the COVID-19 pandemic. But that won’t stop the group from providing those families in need with a Christmas meal.

Kelly Row, community engagement lead with Hope Mission, says every Christmas dinner they have prepared will feed five people.

“Today we are getting ready to deliver our Christmas meals and Christmas gifts to the families we are connected to,” said Row. “(Throughout) the month of November, we have been busy prepping the meals, packaging them and getting them frozen.”

In addition to delivering meals, they will also be delivering toys that have been donated by generous Calgarians. This year, the donations far exceeded any amount the organization has received in the past.

“We were blown away this year,” said Row. “Normally, we receive 300 to 400 gifts donated. This year (it was) over 1,000 gifts.”

Hope Mission has connected with extra families through food hampers during COVID, meaning they can provide more people with food and gifts.

“We’re going to be able to bless every family and kids that we know with a Christmas gift for under the tree,” said Row.

Financial donations are still being accepted through the holiday season by going to www.hopemission.com.