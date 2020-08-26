LETHBRIDGE -- As if COVID-19 isn’t enough for parents to deal with at the start of the school year, some southern Alberta teachers have given their negotiators the green light to seek a government-supervised strike vote, in an effort to get contract talks going.

"It means our team has that tool in their back pocket,” said Walter Plumtree, president of ATA Local 4, which represents 220 full and part time teachers in the Horizon School Division.

The teachers have been working without a finalized collective agreement for nearly two years.

At a general meeting Aug. 24, the membership reviewed the division’s last offer, which the Alberta Teachers' Association says attempted to strip several important measures related to substitute teachers, access to leave and provisions around professional development from the previous agreement.

Teachers voted 87 per cent in favour of authorizing the ATA to request a government-supervised strike vote.

“The division is attacking leaves and substitute teachers, both of which are critical for keeping schools open and safe during the COVID pandemic,” said Plumtree.

He says the provisions around professional development are more important than ever, in light of the changes to learning that have occurred since March.

“The knowledge, the technical ability to do that wasn’t be magic. Teachers has to learn how to re-teach," he said.

Plumtree says what he calls regressive changes proposed by the board would effectively drive substitutes to work for neighbouring school divisions.

The Horizon School Division operates 16 schools in an area that extends from Taber, north to Lomond and as far south as Milk River. It has about 3500 students.

Following the Aug. 24 authorization vote, Horizon teachers can now apply to hold a government-supervised strike vote at any time.

If a strike mandate is approved, teachers could legally strike after providing 48-hour notice to the employer.

Plumtree says it is not too late for Horizon to save the start of the school year.

“What teachers are looking for in Horizon, always, is to get back to the table," he said.

"But not to the table to do nothing, we want a fair and balanced conversation.”

The Horizon School Division responded by issuing a statement. It said the board didn’t want to engage in collective bargaining through the media.

“We believe that bargaining is best done face-to-face via meaningful discussions that are undertaken in a respectful collaborative manner,” said board chair Marie Logan.

The statement added the board is seeking a collective agreement that improves provisions for both parties.

“We believe that a fiscally affordable and financially sustainable agreement that furthers the desires of the ATA while maintaining the board's flexibility to manage a complex education system that maximizes services for students is achievable," it read.

"As such, we welcome a return to the bargaining table."

Plumtree said teachers miss their students, and also want to be in schools this fall.

“We are prepared to negotiate if the board is willing to engage in meaningful discussions — a work stoppage is a last resort," he said.