A 50-year-old man from Alsask, Saskatchewan faces charges following an investigation by members of the Oyen RCMP detachment into reports of horse mistreatment on a rural property.

According to RCMP, the investigation into the allegations that horses were being starved resulted in the arrest of 50-year-old Henri Lenard Barrette of Alsask on Thursday, March 7.

Barrette has been charged with causing animals unnecessary suffering and causing damage or injury to animals.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Hanna Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.