'Where history comes alive' is the motto for this year's event at a Western heritage museum north of Calgary.

Pioneer Acres of Alberta is holding its annual show, the signature event at the facility, and this year it’s featuring horses and horse-drawn equipment.

"Pioneer Acres and it’s dedicated volunteers actively preserve, display and demonstrate equipment and artifacts that were used by the pioneers of Western Canada," the organization's mission statement reads.

The museum, located on 50 acres of land near Irricana, invites visitors to enjoy antique trucks and cars, along with quilting, spinning and rug making.

Volunteers will be showing guests how wagon wheels are made and, at the ferrier demonstration, horses will be getting new shoes.

There will also be a branding display in front of the blacksmith shop.

However, the highlight for many people is watching a steam-powered tractor and horses working the fields.

Lyle Rowe is a long time volunteer and organizer of the annual show and says he's excited about everything visitors will see.

"This year is a horse-based theme, but there's tons of other power equipment and domestic artisans crafts; it’s a huge range," he said.

The three-day event starts Friday and you can find more information about it at www.pioneeracres.ab.ca.