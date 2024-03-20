Horses escape trailer following crash on Highway 2
A number of horses are being wrangled up following a crash involving a number of vehicles on Highway 2 near High River Wednesday morning.
RCMP said the crash took place around 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway.
Several vehicles were involved, including a horse trailer.
There were no major injuries in the crash, police said, but several of the horses escaped the trailer and "are currently being wrangled."
In the meantime, traffic was being detoured past the crash via Highway 540.
Police say road conditions are to blame and urged drivers to slow down.
The highway was reopened at 9:30 a.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' if Justin Trudeau doesn't back off the April 1 price hike.
Toddler was behind the wheel during Calif. crash that killed 2-year-old, police say
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played role
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it "strongly believes" a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Panic mode sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bond
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
An Ohio toddler died after her mom left her home alone while she took a 10-day vacation. A judge called it the 'ultimate act of betrayal'
Jailyn’s cries echoed through the quiet streets of Cleveland in the dead of the night. The toddler whimpered and howled, but no one came to her rescue. Her mother, Kristel Candelario, was away on a 10-day summer vacation and had left Jailyn alone in a playpen with a few bottles of milk, prosecutors said.
Find savings at the grocery store in fruit and fish, one expert says
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
Liberals readying to table electoral reform legislation
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
These are the world's happiest countries in 2024
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
Richard Simmons shares he has been diagnosed with skin cancer
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Edmonton
-
Advocacy group ordered to pay part of City of Edmonton's legal costs from suit over homeless camp clearings
The group that sued the City of Edmonton over the closure of several homeless camps has been ordered to pay part of the city's legal fees.
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A bit of snow as cooler air settles in
Welcome to spring. Tuesday was the Vernal Equinox and we have some snowfall warnings and a big drop in temperature to help usher in the new season.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summer
In a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Lethbridge man tied up and choked during armed robbery
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
-
Lethbridge to see cold temperatures after warm stretch
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist hospitalized with 'life-threatening' injuries after Vancouver crash, police say
A Vancouver cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that trapped her under an SUV Monday morning.
-
B.C. prison officials seize $300K in drugs, cellphones from medium-security prison
Prison officials in British Columbia have seized a large cache of contraband, including methamphetamine and other drugs, at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Vancouver Island
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
Herring spawn generates excitement on Vancouver Island
The herring spawn around the coastline of Vancouver Island is piquing curiosity and excitement as the natural phenomenon turns some waterways turquoise blue – and as fish return to some spots that seemed to be long forgotten.
-
B.C. prison officials seize $300K in drugs, cellphones from medium-security prison
Prison officials in British Columbia have seized a large cache of contraband, including methamphetamine and other drugs, at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what could be announced in today's Sask. budget, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
-
Union sounds alarm over surge in use of travel nurses
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is sounding the alarm over the number of travel nurses being utilized in the province.
-
Sask. teachers expand strike action set for Friday, include three more divisions
Teachers in Lloydminster schools and those working in Horizon School Division will join strike actions on Friday, March 22.
Regina
-
Here's what could be announced in today's Sask. budget, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
-
Sask. retained 61% of all physicians who graduated in June 2022, report finds
Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.
-
Three teens charged following robbery in Regina
Three teenagers have been charged following a robbery in Regina.
Toronto
-
Winter travel advisory in effect for Toronto as 17 vehicles involved in collisions on Hwy. 401 ramp
Toronto's first full day of spring will be marked by periods of heavy flurries and near zero visibility and is already causing problems on some of the city’s major roadways.
-
Highway 407 offering free rush-hour access, but only to 'some' customers
Highway 407 is running a promotion offering free rush-hour access, but only some customers will have access to the deal.
-
Man, woman hid 'extensive damage,' tampered odometers of cars sold in the Toronto area, police allege
Police have charged a man and woman alleged to have used Facebook Marketplace to sell cars with tampered odometers and "extensive damage" to people in the Toronto area.
Montreal
-
Ottawa's $900M transfer will be fully invested into Quebec's health-care network: health minister
The Legault government has guaranteed that the $900 million it received 'unconditionally' from Ottawa will be invested in the health-care network.
-
PQ would win majority government, according to new Quebec poll
The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government continues to tumble in Quebecers' voting intentions, according to a Léger poll. It also said the Parti Québécois (PQ) can now hope to form a majority government.
-
Liberals table another bill to lower blood alcohol limit for Quebec drivers to 0.05
On the anniversary of their daughter's death, a West Island couple is welcoming a renewed push at the national assembly to lower the blood-alcohol limit in Quebec. On Tuesday, Quebec Liberal Party transport critic Monsef Derraji ramped up pressure on the CAQ government by tabling a new bill that would impose administrative penalties on drivers as soon as their blood alcohol level reaches 0.05.
Atlantic
-
Spring snow brings possible slippery start to parts of the Maritimes Thursday
Spring snow is on its way for parts of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
18-year-old dead after North Preston, N.S., shooting
An 18-year-old man is dead after an alleged shooting in North Preston, N.S., on Friday.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Winnipeg
-
Canada-wide salmonella outbreak includes cases in Manitoba
A national outbreak being investigated by Canada’s public health agency includes three cases in Manitoba, according to the province.
-
Do you know this man? Police release images of person of interest in fatal shooting
Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found outside a Winnipeg apartment building last fall.
-
US$1.3 million of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documents
A former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing US$1.3 million worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
Ottawa
-
41 employees impacted as Metro to close its Ottawa distribution centre
Metro Inc. will be shutting the doors of its Ottawa produce distribution centre as part of a major facility modernization later this spring.
-
You need to earn more than $129K to buy a home in Ottawa: Report
The income required to buy a new home in Ottawa increased in February, according to a new report by ratehub.com.
-
Former PM Mulroney's funeral cortege to travel from Ottawa to Montreal this afternoon
Ontario Provincial Police say there will be minor slowdowns or delays on Highway 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border today as the former prime minister Brian Mulroney's funeral cortege travels to Montreal. Police are asking people not to park along the highway.
Northern Ontario
-
Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played role
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it "strongly believes" a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
-
Crash involving school bus with kids on board in Sudbury
No children were hurt, but an SUV driver sustained minor injuries in a crash with a school bus in the McCrea Heights area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday morning.
-
One taken to hospital after shooting on Sixth Avenue in Timmins
Timmins police are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of Sixth Avenue on Wednesday that sent one person to hospital.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Up to 35cm of snowfall expected to blanket the region
Across the region, blowing snow could bring accumulations between 15 to 35 centimetres for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey counties, while Muskoka could receive five to 10 centimetres.
-
Changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
The City of Barrie will have a new curbside collection contractor starting May 1, which means changes. Here's what residents and business owners need to know.
-
Car involved in hit-and-run crash drifted across lanes of traffic with driver passed out behind wheel, police say
Police arrested a man and a woman involved in a hit-and-run collision in Barrie's east end on Monday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region is under a weather warning. Here’s how much snow we could get
It might be the second official day of spring, but it won’t feel like it in Waterloo Region today.
-
Summer camp costs a 'sticker shock' for parents
As students return to class this week after March break, most parents are already looking ahead to the next school holiday – and planning child-care for the summer months.
-
Dozens of collisions in Waterloo Region and Guelph Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police say 38 collisions were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday as a blast of winter weather hit the region.
London
-
Weather watches and warnings in effect for most of the region
A snow squall warning is in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County, while Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County are under a weather advisory.
-
Goderich airport seeking business plan to generate revenue
On March 25, Goderich’s Regional Airport Task Force will be meeting with local stakeholders to try and come up with a business plan that generates more revenue.
-
Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair
Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.
Windsor
-
Pot on stove blamed for downtown fire
Windsor fire officials say a pot on the stove caused a fire in the downtown area.
-
Two suspects point gun at seniors in east end home invasion: police
Windsor police are looking for two suspects following a home invasion in the city’s east end.
-
'Increased police presence' in Lakeshore Wednesday morning
According to a social media post, police are in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and County Road 22 at the Via Rail tracks.