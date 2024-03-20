Horses escape trailer following crash on Highway 2

CALGARY
    A number of horses are being wrangled up following a crash involving a number of vehicles on Highway 2 near High River Wednesday morning.

    RCMP said the crash took place around 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway.

    Several vehicles were involved, including a horse trailer.

    There were no major injuries in the crash, police said, but several of the horses escaped the trailer and "are currently being wrangled."

    In the meantime, traffic was being detoured past the crash via Highway 540.

    Police say road conditions are to blame and urged drivers to slow down.

    The highway was reopened at 9:30 a.m.

