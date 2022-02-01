Hospitality sector calls for COVID-19 restrictions to end amid depleted workforce, financial losses

The Alberta Hospitality Association is calling on the province to remove public COVID-19 health restrictions, including those that limit bars and restaurants to alcohol service until 11 p.m.

“Restaurants are still fighting their way out of debt for the last two years,” said association president Ernie Tsu on Tuesday.

“They can't go on mentally and financially in the state that we are in right now. They need to be open, they need to operate business at 100 per cent and to move forward.”

On Monday, Tsu sent a letter to Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer suggesting that many in the industry have reached a breaking point and are preparing to defy current measures.

“It’s either open up against the REP (restriction exemption program) because their doors will be closed anyways,” said Tsu.

“What else has our industry not done, to accommodate and to be compliant with any of the restrictions that have been out in the last two years.”

Tsu says the sector wants to meet with the province and find a path to ending all measures.

Premier Jason Kenney said last week he expects that all restrictions, including providing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, will be scrapped by the end of March.

“There are many that will not make it to March 31st and will end up closing their doors,” said Tsu in the letter penned to Schweitzer.

The letter comes as Canadians are reportedly growing more frustrated with public health measures, according to a new poll by Angus Reid.

On January 27th and 28th, the non-profit surveyed 1,688 people, with 54 per cent saying they want to see an end to all public health restrictions, up 15 per cent from a poll done earlier in the month.

The poll found that in Alberta that number rose to 57 percent, an increase of 15 percentage points since this question was asked in early January.

The lone majority-dissenting age and gender group on this question in Canada are women over the age of 54.

At least half of other cohorts – led by 35- to 54-year-old men – say restrictions should end.

A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.