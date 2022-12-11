Hot goalie stifles Hitmen in loss to Regina

The Hitmen ran into a hot goalie in Regina Saturday night and the result was a 5-2 loss to the Pats.

Pats goaltender Drew Sim was the story, stopping 38 of 40 Hitmen shots, including 19 in the third period as the Hitmen pushed to tie the score.

Captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored both goals for Calgary, giving him a team-leading 16 goals this season.

His second made it a one-goal game with just under three minutes to play, but Regina countered with two empty-net goals to ice the victory.

Tanner Howe, Alexander Suzdalev, Tanner Brown, Riley Ginnell and Layton Feist scored for Regina, who lead the Hitmen by two points for sixth place in the WHL east.

Calgary wraps up its road trip with a matinee effort Sunday afternoon in Brandon against the Wheat Kings. Puck drop is 4 p.m.