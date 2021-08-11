CALGARY -- After a cloudy start, we'll hop back to sunnier straits for the afternoon. After west wind, we'll whip into some northern wind, then calm down later in the day.

If this sounds familiar, I'm also describing yesterday. The biggest difference is in our heating budget for this one; it'll be a little more "in the black" than yesterday, preventing a hefty drop and pushing us a little higher than yesterday afternoon's warmest of 19.3 C.

Our high pressure air mass continues to pile in. This edition is going to build some early morning cloud for us that will perfectly coincide with peak viewing for the Perseids:

Our #Perseid forecast for this evening doesn't bode as well as last night did - and even last night had some cloud!

If you took photos of the meteors in our province, we'd love to show them on @CTVMorningYYC! pic.twitter.com/jyKa0MP0NM — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) August 11, 2021

Let's talk smoke next. Our conditions remain fair and low-risk through today and tomorrow. Beyond that, smoke generated from BC wildfires has diminished, somewhat, and all smoke models corroborate this. Southern Alberta (Lethbridge across and south from there) could see a thin haze for the weekend. Our ridge is aligned to deliver something, and smoke models are not an exact science.

When that high pressure forms fully over us, we get a three-day hot streak that will likely deliver heat warnings; and what a time for it – only Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will hit the mark, and we thereafter fall below-normal toward some much-needed showers.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: largely cloudy, low 11 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 19 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 33 C

Evening: clear, low 18 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 32 C

Evening: building cloud, low 13 C

Our picture of the day – and just a single, for now – is from Brenda, who took this wonderfully-contrasted shot.

If you took some brilliant Perseid photos overnight, send them by! You can submit here, email me: Kevin Stanfield , or tweet them over!