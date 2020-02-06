CALGARY -- A Lethbridge man is facing a series of drug trafficking charges in connection with a bust at a south-end hotel.

Officers, with assistance from the K9 Unit, went to the Travelodge in the 1000 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South on Feb. 4 to execute an arrest warrant for a man staying at the hotel.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found in the room. Both individuals had outstanding warrants, so they were arrested without incident.

Police say the man was in possession of quantities of methamphetamine, carfentanil and crack cocaine which has a street value of more than $10,300.

They also seized a can of pepper spray, brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and over $7,300 in cash.

Kevin Paul Rabeau, 37, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts each of knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

There are no details on any charges against the woman arrested at the hotel.

Rabeau is expected to appear in court on Feb. 7.