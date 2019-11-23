CALGARY – Fire officials are now investigating the cause of a blaze that killed a 27-year-old man in the town of Nobleford.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Milnes Street in the community at about 10:20 a.m. after a passerby spotted smoke coming from the home.

Crews with the Barons Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered a man's body inside.

The fire caused significantly damage to the back section of the home.

An adjacent home also suffered some heat damage.

The identity of the victim is not being released and Coaldale/Picture Butte RCMP remain at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Personnel from the Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services Unit is speaking with members of the deceased's family, who were at the scene.

The Calgary Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and the Coaldale Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

If anyone has information relating to this fire they are asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP (403-329-5080) or Picture Butte RCMP (403-732-4429) detachments.

Nobleford is approximately two hours south of Calgary.