CALGARY -- A fire investigator is at the scene following a large blaze that broke out at a northwest Calgary home.

Officials say the fire began at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near 69 Street and Silverview Road N.W.

The fire started in the detached garage and soon spread to the attic of the house, the CFD said.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the house, a garage, a shed and several vehicles, including an RV.

Two residents and two pets inside the home were able to escape without injury.

There is no word on the cost of damages and investigation into the cause is underway.