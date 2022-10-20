'How do you sleep?': Family of critically injured teen call on hit-and-run driver to come forward

The parents of a 17-year-old boy who was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in northwest Calgary on Monday are calling for compassion, and for the driver who fled the scene to come forward.

Brandon Thomas is in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46th Street N.W. on Monday.

"He's still burning strong and we thank the heavens for that. But we don't know what's going to go on until he wakes up," his mom, Kailey Naugler, told CTV on Thursday.

"Brandon's determined. He's strong, and that's all we hope is that he can wake up for us."

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION, NO DRIVER

Calgary police confirm the investigation into the hit-and-run collision is ongoing and the suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee, likely a 2012 to 2014 model.

The vehicle would have likely sustained damage to its passenger side and mirror.

Jason Poirier, Thomas' stepfather, wants the driver to turn himself in.

"They left a kid for dead. A person. You could have at least stopped (and) called the police," said Poirier.

"They could have been distracted. They could have been drunk. I don't know. I don't care. What I care about is the fact that my kid is in the hospital and they're gone."

Brandon Thomas remains in the ICU following a hit-and-run collision earlier this week. (Supplied)

CALLING FOR COMPASSION

Naugler also wants the driver to do the right thing.

"I want compassion from that person and understanding that their ripple effect has broken not just my family, (my son's girlfriend's) family, our extended family," she said.

She's calling for more compassion from the greater community, reminding people to take extra caution while driving through areas with crosswalks.

"He's going to miss Halloween this year. Our favourite time of the year," said Naugler.

"This year is going to be so much different. There's going to be one less jack-o-lantern at our back door."

Brandon Thomas is described as a bright young man, an avid skateboarder and passionate about computer science. (Supplied)

BRANDON'S CHARACTER

Thomas is described as a bright young man, an avid skateboarder and passionate about computer science.

He plans to study software engineering in university.

The family relocated back to Calgary in the summer after living in Penticton, B.C., for the past couple of years.

He met his girlfriend, 17-year-old Savannah Reiten, in Penticton last spring – she travelled to Calgary this week to be by his bedside.

He planned to be her date for her upcoming graduation ceremony and celebration next spring.

Thomas has three brothers – two older, one younger.

"To the person who did this, what's going through your head? How do you sleep? What if (this) was your brother, your uncle, your son, your cousin, your nephew?" said Naugler.

Police are asking anyone with information, images or video of the incident to contact them.