'How do you sleep?': Family of teen in ICU after hit-and-run call on driver to come forward

Brandon Thomas' mom, Kailey Naugler, and step-dad, Jason Poirier, at Alberta Children's Hospital on Thursday. Thomas remains in the ICU following a hit-and-run collision. Brandon Thomas' mom, Kailey Naugler, and step-dad, Jason Poirier, at Alberta Children's Hospital on Thursday. Thomas remains in the ICU following a hit-and-run collision.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina