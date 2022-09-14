How Lethbridge will observe Monday's day of morning for Queen's funeral

Though Alberta has opted to declare Monday a day of mourning for the Queen's funeral rather than making it statutory holiday, there are some changes to city services that Lethbridge residents will need to be aware of.

City hall will be closed on Sept. 19 and subsequently any services offered out of the building will be unavailable.

Lethbridge waste and recycling centres, as well as yard waste sites, will be closed.

However, Lethbridge Transit, pools and arenas, the public safety communications centre and community animal services will be operating on their normal schedules.

The city says any impacted operations will resume their regular business hours on Tuesday.