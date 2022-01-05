'How you treat your body is really important for your immunity:' Living healthy during winter

Living in Alberta can pose a challenge when it comes to physical activity in the winter months due to the severe-cold temperatures, but according to nutritionist Cris Robinson, taking care of your body when there are fewer hours of daylight is crucial. Living in Alberta can pose a challenge when it comes to physical activity in the winter months due to the severe-cold temperatures, but according to nutritionist Cris Robinson, taking care of your body when there are fewer hours of daylight is crucial.

Calgary Top Stories