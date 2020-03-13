CALGARY -- A Vancouver-area coin dealer says he was robbed of over $430,000 worth of rare coins, bills and pieces of precious metal after visiting a show in Calgary earlier this month.

According to the Canadian Association of Numismatic Dealers (CAND), Joe Iorio, the owner of J&M Coin and Jewellery, was at the Calgary International Airport March 1 when his bags were taken.

Officials say $430,310 worth of items were taken.

Among the stolen items were international and Canadian coins, coins from the 1700s and 1800s, ancient silver and gold coins, gold nuggets and $1,200 worth of merchandise Iorio bought at the show.

Calgary police say they are aware of the incident, which took place at about 2:30 p.m. on March 1, at the airport.

Officials say they were called to the scene by the victim who had noticed his luggage had gone missing.

Police are conducting an investigation.

Iorio could not be reached for comment.

A full list of the stolen items can be found on an online bulletin from CAND.