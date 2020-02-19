CALGARY -- A brilliant flash moving across the sky only lasted a few seconds but it caught the eye of several people in and around Calgary and was caught on camera at a ski resort in Banff National Park.

Sunshine Village’s Jackrabbit chairlift camera caught the meteor falling north/northeast in the sky at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday.

The discovery was made when a member of Sunshine’s I.T. team checked the resort’s cameras after hearing of meteor sightings.

"Our web cameras catch a lot of cool things but nothing like this," said Kendra Scurfield, Sunshine Village spokesperson. "It was a huge fireball, almost like the sun."

Scurfield says the web cameras have previously captured shots of meteors during the Perseids meteor shower.