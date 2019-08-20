Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood is getting a bump in its public art.

Fifteen giant murals are being painted as part of the Beltline Urban Mural Project (BUMP), which will culminate with a three-day celebration of street art at the end of the month in the alley behind Inner City Brewing on 11th Avenue, between 7th Street and 8th Street S.W.

That’s where work on two of the murals is currently underway. Artists have come to Calgary from around the globe to create their art, many who started their careers as graffiti artists.

Despite it being 25 metres long, Calgary painter David Brunning calls his mural “a minimalist work."

He’s one of the 15 artists chosen by a jury to create murals this year.

“Bump is a celebration of creativity,” he said.

“It just lights the walls up and allows people to see the city in a different way.”

BUMP mural coordinator Ana Villanueva says the works of art are more than just pretty pictures on walls.

”We believe in the power of public art and what it can do for a city,” said Villanueva.

“It can revitalize cities, it can revitalize spaces, it can make places feel an awful lot safer, and a lot more approachable.”

BUMP is funded by the Beltline Community Association, with support from TD.

The BUMP Festival runs Aug. 28 to 31, but if you want to see the paintings in advance, or watch some of the artists at work, a map of this year’s artwork can be found online.