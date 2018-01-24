Officials with the Calgary Roughnecks say the man behind the mask of the Saskatchewan Rush Hulk is more than welcome to visit the Scotiabank Saddledome as a fan on Saturday night but the National Lacrosse League organization will not be relaxing its policy on visiting team mascots.

“The issue with the Saskatchewan Rush unofficial mascot is he’s a mascot and our policy is we do not allow visiting team mascots in our building, unofficial or official,” explained Mike Moore, Calgary Roughnecks vice-president. “He was bringing in a handler. He’s bringing in a costume and was looking for a dressing room to dress in. He’s a mascot and that doesn’t work under our policy.”

“We would love to have him come in and sit in his seat, costumed up if he wants, but he cannot come in as a mascot.”

Kevin Ooms, who works at a senior care facility in Warman, Saskatchewan, transforms into the Rush Hulk for Saskatchewan Rush home games. The unofficial mascot had planned to participate in the second annual Hulk Rush Road Trip to Calgary for the Rush-Roughnecks tilt but a note from a Roughnecks fan warned him that he would be denied entry into the arena.

“I’m just going to give you a heads-up pal that I’ve got some affiliation with the organization and they’re honestly talking about not allowing you access into the Saddledome on your road trip,” Ooms told CTV Saskatoon on Tuesday.

Ooms says he was told the decision was made in order to protect him from unruly fans and potential hazards related to his lack of familiarity with the arena. “I think both of those reasons are absolutely ludicrous.”

Dan Taylor, a forward with the Rush, says the lack of a Rush Hulk in the stands will not impact the team’s performance on the turf as they attempt to rebound from last week’s loss in Buffalo to the Bandits but he remains impressed by the fan dedication.

“We appreciate our fan support and I think it’s pretty awesome that they’re willing to travel the six hour drive from Saskatoon to Calgary,” Taylor told CTV Calgary on Wednesday. “We’re excited that there’ll be Rush fans in the house and I think there’s Rush fans everywhere we go.”

The Saddledome is expected to welcome a number of costumed fans as Saturday’s game is Star Wars themed and prizes will be awarded to those considered to be the best dressed. The Calgary Roughnecks will be wearing limited-edition BB-8 inspired jerseys that will be available for auction in the days following the game with proceeds of the sale being donated to STARS Air Ambulance.

Ooms says he will attend Saturday’s game as a fan and will comply with the Calgary Roughnecks anti-visiting mascot stance but he did hint in his interview with CTV Saskatoon that he has something planned to show his Rush spirit.

With files from CTV Saskatoon’s Moses Woldu