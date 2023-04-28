Hulk smashes into CTV Morning Live Calgary's weather broadcast

The Calgary Expo is in town and one of the stars dropped by the CTV studio to speak with the Morning Live crew and try his hand at reading the weather.

Lou Ferrigno, the original Hulk, stepped in with Gina Martin to help deliver the weather.

After a bit of a mixup between U.S.-Canadian temperature reporting, Ferrigno's guest appearance went well.

"Explain to me 18C to Farenheit," he said.

"Well, 50F is about 10C," Martin said. "So close to 70F, I'd say?"

Ferrigno was also able to share the good news about the Parade of Wonders.

"It's not going to be sunny all day, it's going to be nice.

"High is going to be 61, 62F."