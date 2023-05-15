Human remains found in Banff National Park identified

Calgary police say human remains found in Banff National Park last week are confirmed to be that of a Chestermere woman who went missing in the summer of 2020.

Vida Smith, 69, was reported missing by family after she failed to return home following an appointment in northeast Calgary on July 21, 2020.

Though her vehicle was later recovered, she was nowhere to be found.

Police have already arrested one man in connection with Smith's death.

Kevin Barton, a.k.a. Chris Lee, was charged with one count of manslaughter on July 31, 2020.

He was then convicted in November 2022 following a two-week trial.

Police say they received information about the possible location of Smith's remains in October 2022, but due to weather conditions and terrain in the area, they weren't able to search the area during the winter.

Her remains were found near a rest stop off the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway, east of Banff, on May 9.