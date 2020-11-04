CALGARY -- Blood Tribe Police Service officials confirm the body found last week in Spring Glen Park was Jason Many Fingers, the man who had been missing since Sept. 20.

An autopsy verified the remains discovered in the park near a truck associated to Many Fingers were those of the 46-year-old.

Officers were called to the park, located in Cardston County near the community of Glenwood, on the afternoon of Oct. 30 after a member of the public spotted the remains.

The nature of Many Fingers' death had not been released but police say it is not considered suspicious.

Many Fingers was last seen alive on Sept. 20 when he fueled his father's truck at a gas station in Pincher Creek.