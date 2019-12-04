CALGARY -- Human remains found near Slave Lake in October 2018 have been identified as a missing Calgary man and police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Bradley Shaw, 27, was last seen by family members on Sept. 2, 2015 and was reported missing a few weeks later.

Police were also able to track Shaw to Airdrie on Sept. 2, 2015, where he was seen on CCTV footage.

This was believed to be the last time he was seen alive.

Slave Lake RCMP were called to a rural area near the northern Alberta town on Oct. 6, 2018 after human remains were discovered.

RCMP released a composite sketch and model rendering the next day, which was spotted by Calgary police investigator, who suspected the victim was Shaw.

Dental records were used to positively identify the remains.

The cause of death is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999, the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.