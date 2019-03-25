Human remains that were found in the Waiparous area last fall have been identified as that of a Calgary man and police are treating his death as a homicide.

The remains were found near Forestry Trunk Road in October and the deceased has been identified as Jeremy Boisseau, 29, of Calgary.

Police say Boisseau was last seen in Calgary in November 2016 and that he was known to frequent the Bridgeland area.

Investigators believe Boisseau was killed in Calgary and that his body was then taken to the Waiparous area.

He was reported missing before his remains were located and police are working to determine his whereabouts between November and December 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org