Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment confirm the search for a missing man who was believed to be hitchhiking to British Columbia has concluded following an investigation into human remains found in Morley.

According to RCMP officials, the remains found on April 13, 2018 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation were those of Johnny Calvin Kootenay. Kootenay was reported missing on December 22, 2017 and the RCMP issued a request for information from the public regarding the whereabouts of the 56-year-old who was known to live a transient lifestyle.

“As investigators, you will always hold out hope that he would be found alive and well,” said Constable Kary Moore of the Cochrane RCMP detachment in a statement. “Every possible sighting and tip was investigated with the hopes that he would just show up one day.”

On April 13, 2018, RCMP members responded to a location near Kootenay’s home in Morley following the discovery of partial remains in a snow-covered area. Investigators returned to the area in early May and located additional evidence.

A forensic examination confirmed the deceased was Kootenay and his family was notified of his death. The circumstances surrounding the 56-year-old's disappearance and death remain under investigation.