Human remains found outside of Calgary were inside stolen truck: RCMP

The RCMP major crimes unit is looking for help tracking the movements of a stolen vehicle found west of Calgary with human remains inside.

Cochrane RCMP were called to a hiking trail in Bow Valley Provincial Park at 10:25 a.m. onNov. 3 for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Mounties arrived at the Widowmaker Trail Head to find a 1998 White Dodge Ram with Alberta licence plate CNF-1057 with remains inside.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, but RCMP say they aren't releasing the results pending notification of next of kin.

The truck was stolen from the northwest Calgary community of Dalhousie in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, RCMP say.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the truck between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3, is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Previously, RCMP had asked anyone with dash-cam video from the area around Highway 1 and Highway 40 between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 that shows smoke from the area around Widowmaker Trail Head to contact them.