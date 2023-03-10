Humane Society barks back after pet store social media post

The Calgary Humane Society clarified a statement by a Calgary pet store on social media Friday.

After The Top Dog Store issued a statement saying, "Professional Bylaw Officers from the Calgary Humane Society paid us a visit today and we are pleased to report that they had no concerns about the health or care of our puppies!" the Humane Society expanded on what it is they do when they inspect a pet store.

"Calgary Humane Society's peace officers are not bylaw officers," it said. "Bylaw officers enforce the City of Calgary bylaws that protect people from animals. Calgary Humane Society peace officers are provincially appointed peace officers authorized to enforce the Animal Protection Act of Alberta (APA) – they protect animals from people.

"Among other authorities, our peace officers are able to inspect any business that engages in the sale, hire or exhibition of animals. While Humane Society did inspect, it is important to recognize that the APA sets out mandatory minimum standards of care for animals, and there is a wide gap between what is ideal for an animal and what is illegal.

"The Act does not account for an animal's comfort, enrichment, happiness or proper socialization," it continued. "Nor does it address the ethics of mass commercial breeding or the contribution to an over-saturation of companion animals in the community – which creates capacity crises at local Humane Society's, SPCA's and animal shelters.

"While it is true that no animals were seized and no charges were laid, this is a very low bar to celebrate on social media."

The pet store said in its post that, "Neither of the bylaw officers had been in our store before, so it was a pleasure to show them our healthy, happy puppies, and to take them behind the scenes into our professional kennel operations."

The store added that they provided copies of their adoption questionnaire, their health and development warranty, and aftercare protocol that ensures the puppy is fitting into its new home. They added that inspectors had the opportunity to examine the store's "immaculate record-keeping of puppy care, including all vaccinations and preventative health measures" along with daily care charts that monitor puppy health and development.

The statements come in the aftermath of a petition that was launched in fall 2021 to ban the sale of puppies in private retail stores that generated over 21,000 signatures by last June.

Animal shelters in the city are currently overwhelmed with surrendered pets, and some say that selling puppies in stores is contributing to the problem.

In June, 2022, Brad Nichols, director of operations and enforcement with the Calgary Humane Society told CTV News “There’s a finite amount of resources for kennels and foster homes, and we aren’t the only ones in this boat.

"What we’re asking people to do," he said, "is foster from an animal welfare organization, or adopt an animal from a shelter rather than purchase one from a store.”

In the same CTV News article, Top Dog Store owner Robert Church told reporter Kathy Le he was confident the puppies he sells don't end up in shelters, saying they are well taken care of and that he felt unfairly targeted.

“I consider our store an exemplary provider and we provide a valuable service in the community by providing ethically-bred puppies to better people’s lives, if they can bring a puppy into their homes,” said Church.

"We operate under veterinarian supervision and have professionally designed kennels. The dogs are out and socialize with us. They get fed the best food, all their vaccinations are up to date, and we microchip them.

Church added that he believed his store offers a safe and reliable option for people who want to buy puppies, rather than unreliable sources like on Kijiji.

The Humane Society statement concluded by saying, "Animal shelters in Calgary are full, and we encourage everyone interested in adding an animal family member to their home to consider adopting first."

