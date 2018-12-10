The Calgary Humane Society is appealing to the public to help track down the people responsible for abandoning two puppies in the parking lot of a southeast store at the end of November.

A Good Samaritan found two, young pups in a box near the East Hills Costco on November 30 and turned them over to humane society officials.

“In Calgary there are so many resources available in these types of situations. If it’s not the Calgary Humane Society there are other rescues, there are 24 hour veterinary clinics, there’s zero reason to leave an animal out in the cold,” said Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations. “Certainly relinquishing ownership of an animal is a very common occurrence and frankly, our mandate, it’s why we’re here, so there might be some embarrassment in having to give up a pet but I don’t think it quite meets the embarrassment of being criminally charged.”

Nichols says the age of the puppies, where they were found and the freezing temperatures could have been deadly for the dogs.

“It was about minus ten that day so it was very dangerous for young pups to be left out. Not to mention they were left behind a vehicle so had the Good Samaritan not found them and brought them in, quite likely he’d have run them over,” he said.

He says the puppies are doing well and are very friendly.

“They were a little bit skinny when they came in, cold and scared obviously, but they’re certainly taking to food and they’re going to be in fine condition very shortly.”

Calgary Humane Society’s Protection and Investigations department is hoping someone will come forward with information on those responsible for abandoning the dogs.

Offenders could face a provincial charge of $20,000 and a life-time ban from owning animals and if the person is criminally charged, a five-year jail term could be considered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403- 205-4455 or online at www.calgaryhumane.ca via the ‘report cruelty’ link.