Hummer topples in brush following collision along 85 Street Southwest, three transported to hospital
Fire crews stand next to a toppled Hummer in a treed area near a damaged SUV in the southbound lanes of 85 St SW near Bow Trail on Thursday evening
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:26PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:43PM MDT
An investigation is underway into a Thursday evening crash near the intersection of 85 Street and Bow Trail Southwest.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of 85 Street, south of the Bow Trail intersection, at approximately 8:30 p.m. following reports of a collision.
A GMC Terrain SUV sustained damage to its front end while a Hummer left the road and flipped on its side.
The occuptants of the SUV, a man and a child, and an adult female, the lone occupant of the Hummer, were transported to hospital by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.
A section of 85 Street has been closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed into the early morning.
Excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Hummer is a suspect factor in the crash.
