Hundreds gather outside Calgary City Hall to mark three-year anniversary of Flight PS752 crash
Hundreds gathered outside of Calgary City Hall on Sunday to mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, killing 176 people, including two Calgarians.
“It’s very important to show them that they aren’t forgotten. Every single one of those lives is being remembered every year and will continue being remembered,” said Armin Zarringhalam, one of the rally organizers.
The Ukraine International Airlines jetliner was shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shortly after its take-off on Jan. 8, 2020 from Tehran.
The Iranian regime initially said the plane was fired on by mistake, but now claims the aircraft was moving suspiciously.
Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents.
One was 19-year-old Arshia Arbabbahrami who was in his final year at Western Canada High School.
He was a member of both the track and swim teams and had planned to be a doctor.
Arbabbahrami was returning to Canada after spending the holidays with his family in Iran.
Kasra Saat travelled to Iran over the holidays for a reunion with his wife and two children, who did not board the flight back to Canada.
The other was Kasra Saati who travelled to Iran over the holidays for a reunion with his wife and two children, who did not board the flight back to Canada.
He worked as an engineer for Viking Air in Calgary.
“As a Canadian and an Iranian, it does hit hard,” Zarringhalam said.
“I didn’t know the victims personally but I went to the vigil when it happened and it was just so emotional to see all these Iranians gathered together, come together and mourn.”
Another victim was University of Calgary alumna Marzieh ‘Mari’ Foroutan. She left Calgary in 2017 to pursue a PhD in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Waterloo.
Another victim was University of Calgary alumna Marzieh ‘Mari’ Foroutan.
She left Calgary in 2017 to pursue a doctorate in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Waterloo.
Saghar Nasr was a close friend of hers and told CTV News she was like a sister.
“Losing Mari has been one of the toughest things for me to deal with. I occasionally go back to our text messages,” she said in a statement.
“Frankly, there has not been a day that I haven’t thought about her, about her kindness, about the great talent that we lost. She was beautiful inside and out.”
Nasr said Foroutan was not only a promising scientist but a talented artist.
Laila Massoudi attended the rally in Calgary to commemorate the lives lost, including her mom’s cousin, Niloufar Sadr, who lived in Montreal.
“She was a very beautiful, loving soul. She was very welcoming to newcomers to Canada who were also going through a refugee process, so I want her legacy to live on,” Massoudi told CTV News.
“It’s emotional. It’s hard … I’m trying to be strong in the hopes that with all these voices, and everyone coming out that maybe we can make a difference.”
RALLIES PLANNED ACROSS CANADA
The rally in Calgary was one of several planned across the country urging Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
“Now recently we’ve seen that they’ve started doing more and more and we need to spread the voice to continue to stand stronger, to have a more international voice, to stop executions, to stop killings, to stop this terror immediately,” Zarringhalam said.
Ottawa had previously held off on joining other nations in starting the process of sending the Flight PS752 case to the International Court of Justice to compel Iran to compensate victims’ families.
However, on Dec. 28, Ottawa decided to join, as negotiations between Canada and Iran over reparations came to a standstill.
Tom Kmiec, Conservative MP for Calgary Shepard, was at the demonstration outside city hall and said getting justice for the victims’ families is top of mind for him.
“I think the starting point is making sure they get financial compensation extracted out of the government of Iran for their assets that they have here,” he said.
“Second of all would be to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization … ban those individuals from coming to Canadian soul, stop them from being able to use Canada’s financial institutions.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional speech at a Toronto memorial on Sunday, stressing that Canada will continue seeking justice for the victims and their loved ones.
He emphasized to that the government is working to “hold the Iranian regime accountable for unlawfully and horrifically shooting down the passenger flight. We are here to seek justice for the victims and the families.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry defends explosive memoir that lays bare rifts in Royal Family
Prince Harry has defended his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside the Royal Family, saying it's an attempt to 'own my story' after 38 years of 'spin and distortion' by others.
Mazatlán mayor reassures tourists following Mexican cartel violence
The mayor of a Mexican city caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence last week wasted little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil government offices, hundreds arrested
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Families of Flight PS752 victims grieve loved ones who 'had a story, had a family, had a life'
In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, most of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.
Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s commitment to seeking justice at Flight PS752 memorial
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional speech at a Toronto memorial Sunday marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, stressing that Canada will continue seeking justice until a regime he described as 'brutal' is held to account.
McCarthy's next big task: Win GOP support for U.S. House rules
After an epic 15-ballot election to become U.S. House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority: passing a rules package to govern the House.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: New cases, hospitalizations increase in final week of 2022
After falling for six consecutive weeks, COVID-19-related hospitalizations saw a brief increase in the last week of December, according to Alberta Health's final data update for 2022.
-
Cartel violence near Mazatlan didn't stop beers by the pool: Albertans
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico returned home Saturday night after a wave of cartel violence erupted in the country this week, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
-
Community crafts upcycled lanterns for Flying Canoë Volant festival
Edmontonians had the opportunity to craft upcycled lanterns to be displayed at a winter festival next month.
Vancouver
-
East Vancouver couple repeatedly targeted by nighttime tire slasher
The first time an East Vancouver couple had tires slashed on both of their vehicles, they figured it was a random crime. But now that it's happened six times, they fear they are being targeted.
-
Flight PS752: Hundreds gather in North Vancouver to demand justice
Hundreds gathered in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon to remember the dead and call for justice, three years after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.
-
Beloved Vancouver cat café fundraising to keep doors open
Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services for those who decide they want to bring one of the kitties home, could be closing its doors due to financial struggles.
Atlantic
-
'We will not forgive': Crowd gathers in Halifax for PS-752 anniversary
Emotions were high Sunday as community members in Halifax came together to commemorate the lives of those who died in flight PS-752 three years ago.
-
Cape Breton woman hopes to transform inherited property into affordable housing
A Cape Breton woman who inherited some prime waterfront property is reaching out to developers to build an apartment complex on the land to help with the affordable housing crisis in the area.
-
N.S. man facing charges related to July 2022 assault: police
A man from Fox Island, N.S., is facing assault and firearm charges in relation to an incident last summer.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria takes owner of 'dangerous' dog to court over alleged bylaw violations
The City of Victoria has won an injunction against a resident it claims has repeatedly breached its Animal Responsibility Bylaw by failing to control his dog.
-
2 dead in Comox house fire, cause under investigation
Two people are dead as a result of a house fire Friday afternoon in Comox, B.C.
-
B.C. paramedics union, employer reach tentative agreement
B.C.'s ambulance paramedics and their employer have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, both sides announced Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
'It's not fair': Businesses frustrated with partnership between LCBO and Uber Eats
Giuseppe Marchesini, the owner of a restaurant in Little Italy, is worried about how the alcohol-delivery partnership between the LCBO and Uber Eats will impact his bottom-line.
-
Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s commitment to seeking justice at Flight PS752 memorial
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional speech at a Toronto memorial Sunday marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, stressing that Canada will continue seeking justice until a regime he described as 'brutal' is held to account.
-
Woman critically injured in Mississauga rollover
A 24-year-old woman has been critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Pedestrian shot during a street robbery in Montreal on Saturday night
A pedestrian was shot and injured when he was being robbed late Saturday night in Montreal on Depatie Street, near Cleroux Street, in the Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Three years later: Montrealers gather to commemorate flight PS752 victims
Roughly 200 people gathered in front of McGill University in Montreal Sunday to mark the third anniversary of flight PS752's destruction and protest the Iranian regime. On Jan. 8, 2020, 176 people were killed after the Iranian military shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane. The plane, bound for Ukraine, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport.
-
Growing demand for self-defence classes in Montreal, says instructor
Business is booming for self-defence teacher George Manoli. A retired cop and two-time black belt, Manoli has been sharing his expertise for decades, helping Montreal women take safety into their own hands -- and demand is going up.
Ottawa
-
LRT disruptions could last until Tuesday
LRT service in Ottawa remains partially disrupted and full service could be offline until Tuesday, according to officials.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting in Carlington
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who witnessed a shooting in the Carlington area to come forward.
-
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Kitchener
-
Honouring late captain, baggage cart cancels Flair flight, K-W businesses close: Top stories of the week
A new tradition in honour of a late junior hockey captain, a baggage cart that cancelled a Flair flight, and a Guelph councillor's tiny home rental round out the top stories of the week.
-
K-W for Iran calls for action during Flight PS752 anniversary
Organizers from the group 'K-W for Iran' are joining many others across Canada calling for action on the anniversary of the Flight PS752 tragedy.
-
Tent removal notices at Victoria Park sparks dispute with homeless advocates
Tent removal notices issues by the City of Kitchener staff at Victoria Park have sparked a dispute with advocates for those experiencing homelessness.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest one following lockdown on Cowessess First Nation
A lockdown on Cowessess First Nation has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect by Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
First detection of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 reported in Sask.
The first detections of a new Omicron sublineage were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
Northern Ontario
-
Time to check your lottery tickets: Big winner sold in northern Ontario
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a ticket purchased in northern Ontario has won the $48 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
Homebuyers hope 'patience pays off' as prices drop, recession predictions loom
Some prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada's real estate market has moved at in recent years. But many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes.
-
Sudbury potter gains recognition in Vanity Fair
A health care worker in Sudbury, Ont. left that career three years ago to pursue her life’s passion; pottery.
Winnipeg
-
'Bring freedom and justice': Winnipeg rally calls for change in Iran on anniversary of flight PS752
Dozens gathered at a rally on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752.
-
City to finally to take ownership of province-owned parks
The City of Winnipeg is finalizing plans to take ownership of 30 park properties within the city limits that are technically still owned by the Province of Manitoba.
-
Connor's hat trick powers Jets' 7-4 win over Canucks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Kyle Connor had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.
Regina
-
'Women, Life, Freedom': Downing of Flight PS752 rally held in Regina in solidarity with Iranian protests
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 marked the three year anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752—a Ukrainian International Airlines flight that was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran, Iran.
-
Man faces 5 charges after multiple collisions on Ring Road: Regina police
A driver in Regina is facing five charges following a string of collisions on Ring Road.
-
Early morning house fire in downtown Regina under investigation
Fire crews in Regina responded to a house blaze early Sunday morning.