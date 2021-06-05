CALGARY -- Hundreds of kids in Calgary received a bike Saturday, thanks to the third annual YYC Kids Ride program.

In total, 450 bikes were donated to the program by Calgarians and people from neighbouring communities. The bikes are being given to at-risk youth in the city.

“Families are choosing between putting food on the table, paying the bills during this pandemic, losing a job… having the kids to worry about, getting bikes for the kids, is the burden that we were hoping to alleviate,” said Gar Gar, the founder of YYC Kids Ride.

In 2020, the program helped out 396 kids without bikes.

People interested in donating a bike or a space to store the bikes can visit the YYC Kids Ride Facebook page.