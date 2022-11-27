Hundreds of Calgary soccer fans cheer Team Canada at watch party on Tsuu T’ina Nation

Hundreds of hyped-up Calgary soccer fans gathered for a Team Canada watch party at the Tsuu T’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex Sunday morning.

The Calgary Minor Soccer Association is hosting the event as Canada takes on Croatia in their second group stage match from Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

THE FIRST GOAL EVER SCORED AT THE WORLD CUP FOR CANADA: ALPHONSO DAVIES! 🇨🇦#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0t3iLwtCvk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Fans celebrated early, as 68 seconds in, Canada’s Alphonso Davies, on a magnificent header, scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal.

Canada’s first #FIFAWorldCup goal scored by none other than @AlphonsoDavies . Here’s the reaction from the watch party Seven Chiefs Sportsplex at Tsuu T’ina Nation. @CTVCalgary #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #Canada🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/KHwdgbGniT — Tyson Fedor (@TysonFedorTV) November 27, 2022

Later, they were more subdued as Croatia evened the score in the later stages of the first half.

Then, in the 44th minute, Croatia scored again to take a 2-1 lead.

Disaster end to the half for Canada as Croatia scores a second goal to take the lead. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Aow8tz9VMx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Croatia added two goals in the second half while the Canadians were shut out. The 4-1 defeat ended their hopes of advancing in the 2022 World Cup.