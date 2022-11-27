Hundreds of Calgary soccer fans cheer Team Canada at watch party on Tsuu T’ina Nation
Hundreds of hyped-up Calgary soccer fans gathered for a Team Canada watch party at the Tsuu T’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex Sunday morning.
The Calgary Minor Soccer Association is hosting the event as Canada takes on Croatia in their second group stage match from Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Fans celebrated early, as 68 seconds in, Canada’s Alphonso Davies, on a magnificent header, scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal.
Later, they were more subdued as Croatia evened the score in the later stages of the first half.
Then, in the 44th minute, Croatia scored again to take a 2-1 lead.
Croatia added two goals in the second half while the Canadians were shut out. The 4-1 defeat ended their hopes of advancing in the 2022 World Cup.
