Dog owners and dog enthusiasts will be packed into Spruce Meadows in Calgary over the weekend for one of the first major shows of the year.

The 2019 Winter Classic has approximately 700 dogs registered for three All Breed Championship Shows, three Rally Obedience Trails and three Obedience Trails.

Organizers of the event say the owners are all aiming to get their dogs certified under the Canadian Kennel Club’s breed standards.

“We are evaluating breeding stock for those people who want to breed their dogs. We are making sure the dogs match up as closely to what the CKC stipulates in the breed standards as possible,” said Wendy Hamilton-Petkau, president of the Alberta Kennel Club.

Once the dogs receive their championships, Hamilton-Petkau says they will go back home to become breeding animals or simply a beloved member of the family.

“Some dogs move on to became what we call show dogs and they end up being Top Dog Canada and that sort of thing.”

Hamilton-Petkau says she’s seen the dog show population start to drop off recently because there aren’t as many young people involved in the events.

“We are trying to get more families into it because it can be a family fun thing.”

However, there is a lot of preparation that owners need to do to make sure everything is ready for the competition.

“Some people arrive here hours before. People who have poodles have to do a lot of work on their hair to make them stand up pretty and all that. Other dogs with short hair, like boxers, there’s not that much work to be done. Everybody has to be here at least an hour before their show to make sure their dog is ready and acclimatized to the building.”

The 2019 Winter Classic runs all weekend at Spruce Meadows. For more information about the event, including admission, you can go online.