CALGARY -- Some generous donors have helped 360 families in need.

The Kinette Club of Calgary’s Adopt a Family program matches donors with families

This year people dropped off their donations at the Big Four on Stampede Park where they’ll be warehoused for distribution.

Items such as grocery gift cards, winter gear, home essentials and toys were donated.

The Adopt a Family program has been going strong for 16 years.

If you want to make a monetary donation, you can do so online.