Hundreds of families to receive Christmas packages thanks to generous donations
Published Saturday, December 5, 2020 9:48PM MST
CALGARY -- Some generous donors have helped 360 families in need.
The Kinette Club of Calgary’s Adopt a Family program matches donors with families
This year people dropped off their donations at the Big Four on Stampede Park where they’ll be warehoused for distribution.
Items such as grocery gift cards, winter gear, home essentials and toys were donated.
The Adopt a Family program has been going strong for 16 years.
If you want to make a monetary donation, you can do so online.