Hundreds of synchronized skaters at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex to compete at Rose Bowl

Hundreds of skaters are in Calgary this weekend, navigating the ice in beautiful patterns for the 39th Rose Bowl.

The competition took place at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex Saturday with more than 300 skaters from across western Canada competing against one another.

Synchronized skating is one of Canada’s fastest growing disciplines in figure skating.

For many clubs, the Rose Bowl is the first competition of the season, making it an important event for both the city and the athletes participating in it.

“It’s about that friendship,” said Cheryl Schaub, the Rose Bowl competition chair. “That camaraderie of people coming together.

“We really also support each other. Even though we compete here, all the teams that are here are usually so supportive of each other because it is such a small community that wants everyone to succeed.”

Canada is recognized as a world leader in synchronized skating.

The sport is being considered for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.