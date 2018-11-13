

CTV Calgary Staff





A public vote to determine if the city should pursue a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games has ended and the results are expected to be announced in the coming hours.

The question on the ballot was:

Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?



__ I am for Calgary hosting

__ I am against Calgary hosting

The 165 polling stations situated around the city were open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The city says as of 6:00 p.m. 207,784 votes have been cast including 46,620 advance votes.

The total number of votes cast so far is 130,814 which includes the voter turnout today, the advance vote turnout and the mail-in (special) ballot.

Returning officer Laura Kennedy says that’s about 15,000 voters per hour and only expects that number to increase as the day goes on.

"In the first six hours, there was no instance of a citizen being unable to have their vote counted due to technical issues with the tabulators," said Kennedy. "There have been messages saying' I’m not sure if my ballot was counted'; it was counted. Although there were some error messages that came up in the process of accepting those votes the ballot was resubmitted into the tabulator and the vote was cast."

The results of the vote are expected at 10:00 p.m. and when results are released it will include the number of people who have cast a ballot in all voting opportunities not just today.

"It will include the number for and percentage,it will include the number of ballots cast against and percentage," says Kennedy. "As an addition piece of information we also have the number of eligible voters on that list all and all of the statistics are based on actual number of ballots cast."

The total proposal for a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games now comes in at $2.85 billion and will shared by all three levels of government.

Under a revised plan, the federal government will cover $1.423 billion, the province will put in $700 million and the city will contribute $720 million.

A million ballots were printed to ensure there are enough to go around and Elections Calgary used vote tabulators to electronically tally the ballots.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi cast his ballot at Monsignor A. J. Hetherington School in Coral Springs.

“I’m happy to be here. You know, it’s a weird election for me because I’m not running in it and we are primarily interested in what Calgarians have to say about this Olympic bid after so many months of discussion. But it’s exciting and I think we’re going to have huge voter turnout today and I’m really looking forward to what Calgarians have to say. You know, I’ve certainly got an opinion on the matter but I really hope that Calgarians vote out in big numbers today.”

The unofficial results will be announced at about 10:00 p.m. and will also be posted on the Elections Calgary website. CTV Calgary will carry the announcement LIVE on our website. The official results will be available on Friday, November 16 at the Municipal Building posting site, Elections Calgary Office and on its website.

Invited candidates must submit a formal Olympic bid proposal by January and a host city will be selected by the IOC Session in September 2019.

For more information on the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid, click HERE.