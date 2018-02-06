A snow route parking ban remains in effect for the city and so far officials have issued hundreds of tickets to Calgarians for non-compliance.

The city implemented the ban on Monday at 9:00 a.m. after heavy snowfall over the weekend clogged roads and highways.

“The snow stopped falling early Monday morning, crews have been out there clearing priority one routes. As you know a snow route parking ban was called at 9:00 a.m. yesterday, crews were also focused on priority routes as well. Right now we’re about 30 percent completed on those priority two routes,” said Chris McGeachy, Roads Communications.

People who park on designated routes were asked to move their vehicles so snow clearing crews could get in to remove the mounds of snow from curb to curb.

The ban is in effect for 72 hours and officials say over 1300 tickets have already been issued to people who didn't move their vehicles. On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Calgary announced the ban would be lifted at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7.

BREAKING: Snow route parking ban to be lifted at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7: https://t.co/zJFryBKkF4 #yycsnow #yyc — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) February 6, 2018

“Calgary Parking Authority officers have continued to enforce the snow route parking ban. As of 9:00 this morning we are at 1334 tags to date. For the people who have complied and moved their cars we just want to take the opportunity to thank you and to keep these snow routes clear until the ban has been lifted,” said Kevin Bulmer, Enforcement Coordinator, Calgary Parking Authority.

Bulmer says crews have not towed any vehicles yet but will do so if they interfere with the work being done.

“Typically towing will be reserved for safety issues, the safe operating of the plows or blocking a lane of traffic,” he said. “The plows will do what they can, they’ll go around the cars. Towing is certainly, obviously an option, depending on the circumstances.”

Officials say people who receive a ticket should still move their vehicles as they could receive additional fines.

“You could get another ticket the next day so even if you have received a ticket, move the vehicle off the snow route,” said Bulmer. “There’s only 72 hours in a snow event so three tickets at most however, it does take quite a time for our officers to get through the entire city and down every snow route.”

Roads officials say citizens can call 311 to report areas that crews might have missed.

“Our crews are doing their best to get the roads completely cleared, if there’s non-compliance we will look at revisiting them but 311 is a great way to let us know that, hey, there might be a spot where somebody didn’t move their car and we can get back to,” said McGeachy.

MCGeachy says they hope to end the ban early but a new ban may be called in a few days as more snow is in the forecast for the weekend.

For more information on the city’s snow route parking ban policy, click HERE.